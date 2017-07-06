Bill Cosby will face another day in court when his sexual assault retrial begins this fall.
A judge announced today that the comedian and actor will go on trial again beginning November 6.
That date will mark nearly five months since a judge declared his sexual assault trial a mistrial. After 52 hours of deliberations, the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.
"You've worked so hard," the judge told the panel of seven men and five women. "I'm compelled to declare a mistrial. It is neither a vindication or a victory. This was the justice system."
The comedian had been charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 incident involving Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania. Bill has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.
After a mistrial was declared, District Attorney Kevin Steele called Andrea "courageous" for coming forward and staying strong during the trial.
"She is a positive person and has kept all of us going while waiting for the jury to come back," he told reporters. "She will continue to cooperate with us and I look forward to her getting a verdict in this case."
In comparison, Bill's wife Camille Cosby slammed the prosecution and judge after the case ended in a mistrial.
"How do I describe the district attorney? Heinously and exploitively ambitious," she said in a statement. "How do I describe the judge? Overtly and arrogantly collaborating with the district attorney. How do I describe the counsels for the accusers? Totally unethical."
Camille continued, "Historically, people have challenged injustices. I am grateful to any of the jurors who tenaciously fought to review the evidence; which is the rightful way to make a sound decision...ultimately, that is a manifestation of justice, based on facts, not lies."
One jury member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told ABC News that 10 of the 12 jurors thought Bill was guilty on the first and third felony count; one juror thought he was guilty on the second count.