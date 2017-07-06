Bill Cosby will face another day in court when his sexual assault retrial begins this fall.

A judge announced today that the comedian and actor will go on trial again beginning November 6.

That date will mark nearly five months since a judge declared his sexual assault trial a mistrial. After 52 hours of deliberations, the jury was deadlocked and unable to reach a verdict.

"You've worked so hard," the judge told the panel of seven men and five women. "I'm compelled to declare a mistrial. It is neither a vindication or a victory. This was the justice system."

The comedian had been charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault stemming from a 2004 incident involving Andrea Constand at his home in Pennsylvania. Bill has maintained his innocence throughout the trial.