LCD Soundsystem’s Gavin Russom Comes Out as Transgender

Gavin Russom is finally living her truth.

In a new interview with Grindr's INTO, the LCD Soundsystem keyboardist and synth player comes out as transgender after years of self-identifying "along the feminine spectrum."

Russom, 43, explained, "This is my fifth decade being alive, and in each of those decades, there's been a time where I've tried to say, ‘Hey, I think I'm transgender!' This was even before that word existed."

And as the rock band begins preparations for an upcoming tour and album release on Sept. 1, the musician said she "could not imagine" entering the next chapter of her life as someone she's not. Additionally, Russom described her bandmates as "really supportive" of her transition.

"The general feeling in the group is that will make the band better," she added.