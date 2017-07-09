If You Love Forever 21, Shop at These 7 Stores

When it comes to scooping up the trendiest new trend, we all do the same thing: Head to Forever 21.

It's practically every gal (and guy's) go-to when it comes to scoring that Vegas look, or putting together that on-point Coachella outfit. We keep returning again and again because it delivers (and yes, it's super affordable). However, what's less of a win is having the same look as everyone else. But that's what happens when we all shop at the same spot.

If you're wanting to stick to your budget, but also wanting to score a look that no one else will have, these 7 stores are a safe (and stylish) bet.