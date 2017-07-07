When Melrose Place debuted on 25 years ago on July 8, 1992, it was—well, it was boring.

The Aaron Spelling-produced Beverly Hills, 90210 spin-off, created by Darren Star, didn't quite know what it wanted to be and its initial stab at being a soap about the issues of the day (racism, homophobia, domestic violence, etc.) wasn't exactly what summer audiences were looking for. It turned out Fox's audience didn't want to follow a storyline about student debt. (Yes, that really happened. See Billy's story in episode 12 "Polluted Affairs." Or better yet, don't.)

While Heather Locklear's arrival in the season's 21st episode as the deliciously bitchy Amanda Woodward is rightly credited with rescuing the struggling series, injecting the proceedings with some sorely needed villainy, one could argue that Melrose Place didn't truly unlock its full potential until the season two episode "The Bitch Is Back," when a return from the dead, a wig, and a killer scar all combined to deliver one of TV's most unforgettable moments.