As Quinn explains to a shocked Simon, there a few mundanes who know about vampires and, as it turns out, they just might be the aggressors in the situation. "They crave vampire venom more than we crave blood," Quinn reveals.

And before, like Simon, you begin wondering whether or not the whole thing goes against the Accords, the treaty that ordains how Shadowhunters and Downworlders interact with the mundanes, Quinn's got an answer for that. "It's kind of a grey area," he tells Simon. "Everyone's having fun and no one is getting hurt."

Judging from the look on Simon's face with Quinn's mundane friend Heidi (Tessa Mossey) rips her lip open with her teeth after approaching him, he doesn't seem too sure everyone's getting away free of hurt. Check out the clip above!