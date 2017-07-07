Wedding bells are ringing louder and louder for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.

Close to two years after the Dancing With the Stars judge received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend, E! News has learned that the couple is ready to say "I Do" later this summer.

While the guest list, dress designer and wedding venue remain top secret, what isn't hush-hush is the love Julianne and Brooks have for one another.

Their love story began back in December of 2013 when the pair met through Julianne's Curve co-star Teddy Sears.

One year later and the Grease: Live star had a feeling that Brooks was the one.