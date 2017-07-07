Ben Affleck Dating Saturday Night Live Producer Lindsay Shookus 3 Months After Jennifer Garner Divorce
Wedding bells are ringing louder and louder for Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich.
Close to two years after the Dancing With the Stars judge received a romantic proposal from her longtime boyfriend, E! News has learned that the couple is ready to say "I Do" later this summer.
While the guest list, dress designer and wedding venue remain top secret, what isn't hush-hush is the love Julianne and Brooks have for one another.
Their love story began back in December of 2013 when the pair met through Julianne's Curve co-star Teddy Sears.
One year later and the Grease: Live star had a feeling that Brooks was the one.
"Every relationship, there was nothing wrong or bad, but there was nothing right. I had one foot out because I didn't want to get hurt," she explained to Redbook. "And I didn't say what was on my mind because I didn't want to ruffle any feathers. I needed to be perfect. Now I'm not holding anything back because I'd rather get my heart broken than never know what it is to be completely, madly in love."
The feeling was completely mutual for Brooks who is successful in his own right. For those who aren't sports obsessed, he's a professional hockey player.
"She's a cool, cool gal. She's just a sweetheart, very loving, very giving," he shared with 106.7 The Fan. "She puts so much great out into the world. I'm a pretty lucky guy."
On August 18, 2015, Julianne announced to her Instagram followers that she was in fact engaged. Brooks proposed in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho where Julianne's grandparents live.
Since the magical proposal, the couple has hosted an engagement party that featured special guests including Derek Hough and Aaron Paul. As for her bachelorette party, Julianne called upon BFFs Nina Dobrev, Lauren Paul and other close gal pals for a luxury cruise aboard a Celebrity Cruise.
And earlier this month, Julianne's sister hosted a bridal shower in Utah. According to the bride-to-be's personal website, the special day included a perfume making station, personalized bracelets and delicious food.
As excitement and anticipation continues to grow for what could be one of the biggest Hollywood weddings of the summer, fans can't help but give this story a perfect ten.
"When I met him it was kind of like, Yeah, I knew and I think he knew too," Julianne previously told E! News at New York Fashion Week. "We kind of knew it was going to happen."