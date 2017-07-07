Chad Johnson Makes "Big" Excuse to Get Out of a Yoga Date With Karina Smirnoff: "My Dick Gets in the Way!"
Rodrigo Alves' nose is in jeopardy.
After undergoing three rhinoplasties in one year, the returning Botched patient learns some terrifying news from Dr. Paul Nassif during his consultation in this sneak peek from Sunday night's all-new episode.
"His nostrils are so small, and after what he's gone through with the MRSA, this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I've seen in my entire career," Dr. Nassif concludes after examining his shrunken nose.
While Rodrigo fights to hold back tears, Dr. Nassif tells him, "The issue is that what we call the soft tissue envelope—that's the skin. By you having three surgeries in a period of 12 to 15 months, destroyed your tissue. The skin's no good."
"My nose was perfect after this last rhinoplasty," Rodrigo laments. "My friends, they never had any problem at all and I was the unlucky one, so I keep asking myself now, 'Why me?'"
But that's not the extent of the bad news. Dr. Nassif adds, "Your nose on the inside you have no airway and it's short, so this is all scarred together. And since you just had surgery three months ago, it's going to scar down more. It's in a healing phase."
The doc then cautions Rodrigo against letting another plastic surgeon operate on his nose anytime soon.
"If you try to insult your skin one more time now while it's healing, there's a high possibility that if you let one of these doctors touch your nose now, this will turn black and then die and fall off," Dr. Nassif warns.
See Rodrigo's reaction to the frightening prognosis in the clip above!
