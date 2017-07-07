Rodrigo Alves' nose is in jeopardy.

After undergoing three rhinoplasties in one year, the returning Botched patient learns some terrifying news from Dr. Paul Nassif during his consultation in this sneak peek from Sunday night's all-new episode.

"His nostrils are so small, and after what he's gone through with the MRSA, this is probably one of the worst results and complications that I've seen in my entire career," Dr. Nassif concludes after examining his shrunken nose.

While Rodrigo fights to hold back tears, Dr. Nassif tells him, "The issue is that what we call the soft tissue envelope—that's the skin. By you having three surgeries in a period of 12 to 15 months, destroyed your tissue. The skin's no good."