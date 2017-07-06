How sweet it is to be loved by Ciara!

Exactly one year ago today, the R&B sensation and Russell Wilson became husband and wife during a fairy tale wedding ceremony held in England. To celebrate the exciting milestone, Ciara flew an aerial banner across the beach wishing the NFL star an unforgettable first anniversary together, which was shared to Instagram on Thursday.

In the heartwarming video, Ciara gathers her hubby, son Future Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess on a balcony to admire the gesture. "See that?" Wilson asks the 3-year-old, "Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky. Can you read it? It says, 'Happy One-Year, Baby.'"

"We made it! One year," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback exclaims as he kisses Ciara, who adds excitedly, "We made it!"