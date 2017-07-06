How sweet it is to be loved by Ciara!
Exactly one year ago today, the R&B sensation and Russell Wilson became husband and wife during a fairy tale wedding ceremony held in England. To celebrate the exciting milestone, Ciara flew an aerial banner across the beach wishing the NFL star an unforgettable first anniversary together, which was shared to Instagram on Thursday.
In the heartwarming video, Ciara gathers her hubby, son Future Wilburn and newborn daughter Sienna Princess on a balcony to admire the gesture. "See that?" Wilson asks the 3-year-old, "Mommy put a cool sign up in the sky. Can you read it? It says, 'Happy One-Year, Baby.'"
"We made it! One year," the Seattle Seahawks quarterback exclaims as he kisses Ciara, who adds excitedly, "We made it!"
The "I Bet" singer captioned the moment, "Happy 1 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson! 1 Year Down... #ForeverTogether." She continued in a separate post, "I'm Grateful to God for the Love he has given me, by putting you in my life. I have all that I need. Truly 1 of the Best years of my life."
This marks one of the very first times fans have seen a brief glimpse of Ciara and Russell's first child together, who was born in late April. Shortly after Sienna's highly-anticipated birth, an insider described her proud papa as the "happiest man on the planet."
Our source added, "[Russell] is behind and supportive of Ciara in so many ways. Their connection is unbreakable. He is very into God and believes they were destined for each other."
One of the many ways Wilson is sticking by his leading lady? By motivating her in the gym! About a month ago, Ciara revealed she dropped an impressive 20 lbs. in the four weeks since giving birth, and thanks to Russell's encouragement, isn't slowing down.
The 31-year-old's Instagram page is filled with her and Wilson's shared workout sessions, and even little Future joins in to ride the exercise bikes.
What a year it's been! Happy anniversary, Ciara and Russell.