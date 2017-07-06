Taylor Lautner and Billie Lourd have called it quits.

E! News has learned the Scream Queens co-stars—who started dating around December—decided to go their separate ways.

The news comes just a few days after fans noticed the former couple didn't spend the Fourth of July together. Lautner was spotted flying solo while celebrating the holiday at Bootsy Bellows in Malibu, Calif.

In fact, after months of sharing back-to-back photos together on Instagram, they went silent through June. The last photo of them together on social media is from Lautner's post on May 24 in Arizona.