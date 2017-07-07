It looks like Jemima Kirke has gotten herself a new man.

The Girls alum was photographed kissing Australian musician Alex Cameron in New York City earlier this week, months after it was revealed that the actress and husband Michael Mosberg, with whom she shares two children, had split after seven years of marriage.

Jemima and Alex have not commented on the nature of their relationship. They were also spotted together at her sister Domino Kirke and Gossip Girl alum Penn Badgley's wedding, E! News has learned. The two had wed in June for the second time, following a ceremony in February.