The chatter surrounding Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park's surprise exits from Hawaii Five-0 isn't dying down just yet.

Shortly after CBS issued a statement explaining their side of the story, the show's creator Peter M. Lenkov chimed in with a lengthy Twitter post, shedding more light on the unsuccessful contract negotiations between the network and the actors, who were reportedly seeking salary parity with costars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan.

Addressing the "H50 Community" directly, Lenkov explained both actors were offered "unprecedented raises" by network, but "chose to move on."