Julianne Hough is always dressed the part, so what will she wear when it's time to be a bride?

With her wedding to hockey pro Brooks Laich just days away, the Hollywood triple threat will soon be saying "I do." But, as a longtime ballroom competitor, Dancing With the Stars partner and judge, the 28-year-old is no stranger to rocking evening wear.

From off-the-shoulder slinky sequins to embroidered ballgowns, the future Mrs. has sported hundreds of dresses in the public eye, but no dress will be as memorable to her as the one she wears to tie the knot.

While we wait to see what she ultimately chose for her big day, we couldn't help but make a few selections of our own inspired by her Dancing With the Stars fashions. Cue the organ!