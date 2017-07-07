Julianne Hough is always dressed the part, so what will she wear when it's time to be a bride?
With her wedding to hockey pro Brooks Laich just days away, the Hollywood triple threat will soon be saying "I do." But, as a longtime ballroom competitor, Dancing With the Stars partner and judge, the 28-year-old is no stranger to rocking evening wear.
From off-the-shoulder slinky sequins to embroidered ballgowns, the future Mrs. has sported hundreds of dresses in the public eye, but no dress will be as memorable to her as the one she wears to tie the knot.
While we wait to see what she ultimately chose for her big day, we couldn't help but make a few selections of our own inspired by her Dancing With the Stars fashions. Cue the organ!
Getty Images
With arms as chiseled as Hough's, we'd always show them off. The dancer often rocks strapless dresses, so this sparkling A-line version by Reem Acra may be the perfect Cinderella rendition of one of her favorite silhouettes.
Getty Images
However, in the event she does want to cover her arms, there's this gorgeous option by Acra, complete with a tailored waist and sheer, bejeweled sleeves.
Getty Images
If she is in the mood for a some bridal print, she can opt for this strapless brocade number by Acra.
Getty Images
As for a one-shoulder option, Hough need look no further than this unique accented design by Cybmeline.
Getty Images
If a deep-v neckline is what she seeks, there's this lace gown by Lela Rose.
Getty Images
Finally, for a mix of floral and off-the-shoulder, this design by Studio St. Patrick is the perfect fit.
Which option would you pick for Hough? Play stylist in the comments below!