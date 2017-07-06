She'll always be his little girl.
Now weeks away from the two-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic passing in July 2015, her father Bobby Brown is ensuring her legacy lasts forever. The New Edition singer took to Instagram Thursday to reflect on Bobbi's memory with an emotional post promoting the non-profit organization he recently launched to aid survivors of domestic violence.
"My Angel," he wrote alongside an artistic portrait of Whitney Houston's late daughter. "My [heart.] FOLLOW @bobbikristinaserenityhouse and join the movement. #BobbiKristinaSerenityHouse #eNough is #eNough @bobbikristinaserenityhouse"
The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House is described as a 24-hour emergency shelter based in Los Angeles offering housing and counseling for battered women and their children. Brown announced the initiative on what would have been Bobbi Kristina's 24th birthday in March.
Bobbi Kristina spent nearly seven months in a medically-induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub, a little more than three years after her famous mother drowned in the bathtub inside her Beverly Hilton hotel suite.
The legendary singer's only child was discovered face-down and submerged by longtime boyfriend Nick Gordon, who was later found legally responsible for her death and ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family.
The civil lawsuit filed by her conservator alleged Brown "died due to a violent altercation" with Gordon, "after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious" and injected her with a "toxic mixture." Nick has denied any wrongdoing in the incident and was never charged criminally in connection to Bobby Kristina's passing at age 22.
The troubled star found himself on the wrong side of the law last month when he was arrested for an alleged domestic violence battery against his girlfriend, Laura Leal. Gordon told authorities he never hit Leal and that he was the one being "abused." During a court appearance, a judge ordered the 28-year-old to wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the woman ahead of his next court date in August.
It's currently unclear how Brown and the rest of his family will commemorate Bobbi Kristina's life on July 26.