She'll always be his little girl.

Now weeks away from the two-year anniversary of Bobbi Kristina Brown's tragic passing in July 2015, her father Bobby Brown is ensuring her legacy lasts forever. The New Edition singer took to Instagram Thursday to reflect on Bobbi's memory with an emotional post promoting the non-profit organization he recently launched to aid survivors of domestic violence.

"My Angel," he wrote alongside an artistic portrait of Whitney Houston's late daughter. "My [heart.] FOLLOW @bobbikristinaserenityhouse and join the movement. #BobbiKristinaSerenityHouse #eNough is #eNough @bobbikristinaserenityhouse"

The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House is described as a 24-hour emergency shelter based in Los Angeles offering housing and counseling for battered women and their children. Brown announced the initiative on what would have been Bobbi Kristina's 24th birthday in March.