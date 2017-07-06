It's always the quiet ones.

When Lauren Conrad was singled out for reality TV stardom 11 years ago, the Laguna Beach-bred teen seemed like the exact opposite of what casting agents normally looked for. She wasn't a raging partier, she didn't hate her parents, she had ambitions and interests that extended beyond seeing where the MTV spotlight took her and, most of all, she was nice.

Seriously, what was a nice girl like her doing on The Hills?

Well, the MTV folks knew what they were doing, and L.C. was soon enmeshed in enough drama with fellows and frenemies to keep the show's legions of fans interested—but not so much that it seriously infringed on her potential for a real life once the cameras stopped rolling.

Rather, Conrad took the reputation she built up over the years—in all its basic glory—and crafted one heck of a career for herself. And the big picture just got infinitely prettier this week upon the arrival of Liam James Tell, her first child with her husband of almost two years, William Tell.

But from the very beginning, Lauren was always the "together gal."

To think it all started with a Teen Vogue internship and sharing an apartment in West Hollywood with her good friend Heidi Montag...