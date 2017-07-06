Jared Leto doesn't care what you think about his fashion sense...or Kanye West.
In fact, the 45-year-old actor sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall, wearing a very eclectic and colorful ensemble—a result of what he says is when you simply "stop giving a f--k."
He opened up about his upcoming album with Thirty Seconds to Mars, which will be their first in four years. Unable to contain his excitement, he admitted, "I think if I keep talking secrets are just going to come out of my mouth. We do have some really exciting and surprising collaborations."
This is definitely exciting news, considering they've only ever worked with 'Ye in the past.
"The only person we've ever collaborated with before as far as another artist is Kanye," Leto explained. "That was on a song called 'Hurricane' some years ago, and it was incredible. We ended up performing together in Spain in front of like 60,000 people."
Getty Images
He recalled the performance, explaining, "We had a show in Spain, and I remember I called him up, and said, 'Hey, man. Do you want to come out and play with us in Spain. We're playing outside in the street.' It was the night before, and he was like, 'Yeah, why not?!' He flew over, and he showed up. I couldn't even believe that it all happened."
Leto enjoyed working with Kanye so much, he said he'd put the rapper at the top of his list to collaborate with again.
"He was fantastic," Leto gushed. "I just had a great time working with him. He was really generous and really kind and I just had a great time with him. I think the world of him."
Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album is due out later this year with a new single coming out shortly.
But aside from music, Leto is also busy with his acting career and side projects, including the group's new film project, A Day in the Life of America.
"I get excited by creative ideas and really passionate about solving any problems that come up when we're trying to bring them to life," he told us of his work.
And when asked to choose between acting and music, he honestly couldn't. "I would probably just walk away," he admitted. "I don't really divide my life up into two sides. I do so many different things."
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.