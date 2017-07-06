Jared Leto doesn't care what you think about his fashion sense...or Kanye West.

In fact, the 45-year-old actor sat down with E! News' Zuri Hall, wearing a very eclectic and colorful ensemble—a result of what he says is when you simply "stop giving a f--k."

He opened up about his upcoming album with Thirty Seconds to Mars, which will be their first in four years. Unable to contain his excitement, he admitted, "I think if I keep talking secrets are just going to come out of my mouth. We do have some really exciting and surprising collaborations."