Meadow Walker, the only child of late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, is all grown up and absolutely beautiful.
The 18-year-old returned to Instagram Wednesday after an almost year-long hiatus from the social media network and posted a photo of herself, showing her wearing a white tank top and blue jeans while sitting front of a window outside a building and shielding her eyes from the sun.
This marks the first time Meadow has shared a current photo of herself on Instagram since December 2015 and the first photo she has shared overall since last July, when she posted a throwback childhood pic with her dad.
A few months ago, Meadow did appear in professional pics hairstylist Wade Lee and makeup artist Briana Chapman's pages. Earlier this year, the 5'9.5" teen signed with professional modeling agency Women Management.
She also works to help preserve the legacy and passion of her father, who died in a car crash in 2013.
In 2015, on what would have been Paul's 42nd birthday, Meadow founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which aims to protect the oceans and wildlife and provide grants and scholarships to marine science students and researchers.
"I love so much about him," Meadow, then 16, said about Paul in a message posted on the group's website. "I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with others. I want to share that piece of him with the world. I am tremendously proud to be launching the Paul Walker Foundation on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father."