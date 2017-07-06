“Kevin Hart Day” Is Real and There's a Mural to Prove It

Pull out your phone and mark your calendars! July 6th is officially Kevin Hart Day…in the city of Philadelphia.

The native comedian was honored with an entire day and a mural painted on the side of Max's Steaks in North Philadelphia as part of his birthday celebration. You mean your city didn't do that for you?

The Philadelphia Mural Arts joined forces with City Council and announced that they would be using Hart's birthday as a time to honor him for being a, "fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia." The larger-than-life mural of his face was painted near the home where he grew up. 

The city council tweeted out a photo of the stage where Philadelphia-native and hip-hop artist Chill Moody opened the ceremony. 

The 38-year-old actor and comedian expressed his excitement back in March when the plans were first announced in true Hart fashion, writing that "the summers will never be the same damn it!!!!!"

Today he took to Instagram once more to express his gratitude for his city. "Kevin Hart Day will forever hold a special place in my heart." Extended family, fans and members of city council all gathered in the rain in front of the mural to honor the comedian.

Hart got his start at Philly's famous Laff House in the late 90's before becoming one of the most successful comedians in the world. He made almost $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016, earning Forbes' title of highest-paid comedian.

You can expect to see him next as he teams up with Dwayne Johnson once more in the reboot of the classic film Jumanji.  

