Pull out your phone and mark your calendars! July 6th is officially Kevin Hart Day…in the city of Philadelphia.

The native comedian was honored with an entire day and a mural painted on the side of Max's Steaks in North Philadelphia as part of his birthday celebration. You mean your city didn't do that for you?

The Philadelphia Mural Arts joined forces with City Council and announced that they would be using Hart's birthday as a time to honor him for being a, "fantastic ambassador for the City of Philadelphia." The larger-than-life mural of his face was painted near the home where he grew up.