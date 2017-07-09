Ben Affleck Is Dating Lindsay Shookus: Everything We Know About His First Romance Since His Divorce From Jennifer Garner
Baby got back!
Dominatrix Elena was feeling bootylicicious and booty-ful on Sunday's latest episode of Botched after Dr. Terry Dubrow whipped out his scalpel to give her the curvy and bodacious backside she'd been longing for. The positive result was a huge relief for the Army veteran, who had suffered with painful, saggy butt implants for years.
"I was miserable because I didn't feel sexy. In my profession, that's a huge problem," she explained. "Now the droopiness is gone and you can't see the incision scars at all. I even have a slimmer waist, which means even sexier outfits."
Restaurant owner Sarah also benefitted from Dr. Dubrow's expertise following a botched breast reduction, in which her surgeon actually gave her implants!
"Before my surgery, my breasts looked like two fallen soufflés," she said. "My implants were up to my neck and…my mobility was limited. After my surgery with no implants, my breasts are au naturale, and they're like two perky pears."
However, patient Rodrigo Alves wasn't as lucky when he returned to the doctors with a collapsed and shriveled nose after undergoing three rhinoplasties in one year. Dr. Paul Nassif had to break the hard news that his nose was in bad shape with little hope of a repair and the potential to get much worse.
"If you try to insult your skin one more time now while it's healing, there's a high possibility that if you let one of these doctors touch your nose now, this will turn black and then die and fall off," Dr. Nassif warned. Yikes!
Catch up on the latest episode in less than two minutes with the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Botched Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!