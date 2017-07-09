Restaurant owner Sarah also benefitted from Dr. Dubrow's expertise following a botched breast reduction, in which her surgeon actually gave her implants!

"Before my surgery, my breasts looked like two fallen soufflés," she said. "My implants were up to my neck and…my mobility was limited. After my surgery with no implants, my breasts are au naturale, and they're like two perky pears."

However, patient Rodrigo Alves wasn't as lucky when he returned to the doctors with a collapsed and shriveled nose after undergoing three rhinoplasties in one year. Dr. Paul Nassif had to break the hard news that his nose was in bad shape with little hope of a repair and the potential to get much worse.