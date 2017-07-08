7 Online Beauty Retailers You Didn’t Know Existed

We all know and love Sephora for supplying us with all of our beauty needs, but what if we told you there was more.

Now you very likely already have your staple makeup products on lock, but variety really is the spice of life. And what fun is it if you just keep shopping at the same store, buying the same products? Makeup is supposed to fun, after all! So if you're up for expanding your beauty horizons, we've rounded up the best online outlets you (probably) haven't shopped yet.