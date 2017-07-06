Macklemore LLC/YouTube
Macklemore definitely made his grandmother feel glorious.
The rapper recently returned with his first new music of 2017, dropping "Glorious" featuring Skylar Grey on June 15, and today he followed up with a heartwarming music video for the uplifting single, and it's hitting us right in our feels.
The video catches the Seattle native surprising his grandma Helen in California for her 100th birthday, and right off the bat things got emotional.
Glorious official music video is HERE! https://t.co/CYozS9jnFT— GLORIOUS (@macklemore) July 6, 2017
"You made me cry," she said, upon seeing her grandson.
The "Thrift Shop" musician then informs his grandmother that his only plans for the day are to do anything she wants to do.
"Anything?" she asks. "Oh God, I want to do it all." And so they did.
The rest of the video sees the 34-year-old gifting his adorable grandmother a sweet new ride, and the two proceeding to act like rebellious teenagers playing hooky. They egg a neighbor's house (where Grandma Helen gets in some impressive shots), buy some new Yeezy's for Grandma to rock, jam out at a karaoke bar, win big at an arcade and, of course, pop some tags at a thrift shop before pulling up to Grandma's wild birthday party featuring cake, cards and strippers.
The two certainly live by the lyrics Macklemore raps in the song: "I got a new attitude and a lease on life…I find I can sleep when I die."
Coinciding with the release of "Glorious," The Mack announced on June 15 via Instagram that he was parting ways with longtime producer Ryan Lewis for his upcoming album. "After the last tour, Ryan and I agreed that some creative space would be good for the both of us," he wrote. "Ryan Lewis is my brother forever. This decision came from a place of love for one another."
Macklemore's new album is yet to have a title or release date.