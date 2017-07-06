Macklemore definitely made his grandmother feel glorious.

The rapper recently returned with his first new music of 2017, dropping "Glorious" featuring Skylar Grey on June 15, and today he followed up with a heartwarming music video for the uplifting single, and it's hitting us right in our feels.

The video catches the Seattle native surprising his grandma Helen in California for her 100th birthday, and right off the bat things got emotional.