Rodrigo is back on Botched!

In a sneak peek at Sunday's brand new episode, the self proclaimed "Human Ken Doll" returns after previously being denied a rhinoplasty by Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

"Remember Rodrigo?" Paul asks Terry. "He wanted me to make his nose smaller and I said I can't. I'll help you with your breathing let's put some rib in and he freaked out. So apparently he's had some surgery."

Paul and Terry check out pictures of Rodrigo today and notice his nose is "way smaller!" "Rodrigo's skin, it's destroyed," Paul says.