Rodrigo is back on Botched!
In a sneak peek at Sunday's brand new episode, the self proclaimed "Human Ken Doll" returns after previously being denied a rhinoplasty by Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.
"Remember Rodrigo?" Paul asks Terry. "He wanted me to make his nose smaller and I said I can't. I'll help you with your breathing let's put some rib in and he freaked out. So apparently he's had some surgery."
Paul and Terry check out pictures of Rodrigo today and notice his nose is "way smaller!" "Rodrigo's skin, it's destroyed," Paul says.
The doctors then meet with Rodrigo, who can barely breathe out of his nose. "I am very confident that Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow will be able to perform a very simple quick procedure and then I'll be able to breathe again and gain the perfect little nose," he says
Then, Rodrigo drops a bombshell on the doctors: "Ever since I've had three rhinoplasties since we met."
"Wait a minute. We just saw you less than a year ago," Pauls says astounded. "Three revision surgeries in one year?! That's crazy! I can't believe he even still has a nose!"
