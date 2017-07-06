Premios Juventud 2017: Complete List of Winners

Maluma, Premios Juventud

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Univision

What a night to remember! 

Univision's Premios Juventud awarded some of the biggest stars in Latin Music and also highlighted teens that are making a positive difference in their communities as well as fighting for changes.

The big night included performances from Maluma, J Balvin, Gente de Zona, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, DNCE, Iggy Azalea, and many more. The former duo Chino y Nacho took the stage separately as they've now ventured off into solo careers. Mega stars like Shakira, Chris Martin, and Enrique Iglesias couldn't miss the big night and all performed via satellite. 

So if you're wondering who didn't go home empty-handed, you'll have to read below to find out...

Perfect Combo:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee - "Despacito"

Best Song for Dancing: 

"Shaky Shaky" - Daddy Yankee

Best Song for Singing:

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi (Ft. Daddy Yankee)

Best Song for Loving:

"Ya Me Entere" - Reik

Best Song to Chill:

"Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)" - CNCO

Best Song for Your "Troca": 

"Siempre Te Voy A Querer" - Calibre 50

Best Video:

"Sigo Extrañándote" - J Balvin

Breakthourgh Artist:

Ozuna

Best Fashionista:

Maluma

Best Instagram:

Maluma 

Youth Idol Award:

Enrique Iglesias  

Super Sonic Award: 

Maluma

Who was your favorite of the night? Sound off in the comment section below!

