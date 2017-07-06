Premios Juventud 2017: Complete List of Winners

What a night to remember!

Univision's Premios Juventud awarded some of the biggest stars in Latin Music and also highlighted teens that are making a positive difference in their communities as well as fighting for changes.

The big night included performances from Maluma, J Balvin, Gente de Zona, Marc Anthony, Ozuna, DNCE, Iggy Azalea, and many more. The former duo Chino y Nacho took the stage separately as they've now ventured off into solo careers. Mega stars like Shakira, Chris Martin, and Enrique Iglesias couldn't miss the big night and all performed via satellite.

So if you're wondering who didn't go home empty-handed, you'll have to read below to find out...