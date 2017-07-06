Venus Williams Files Emergency Protective Order in Car Crash Lawsuit

Amid the ongoing investigation into a deadly car crash involving Venus Williams, the tennis player's lawyers have filed an emergency motion regarding inspection of her car.

On June 9 in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Williams was driving when she collided with another car at an intersection. Jerome Barson, a 78-year-old passenger in the other car, died two weeks later after being taken to the ICU with internal bleeding and organ damage, according to court documents. Barson's wife, Linda Barson, was behind the wheel of their 2016 Hyundai Accent and approaching the intersection when William's 2010 Toyota Sequioa SUV moved into the intersection at the same time.

According to the accident report, Linda told authorities she wasn't able to avoid crashing into Williams' SUV while the athlete claimed that she entered the intersection during a green light, but stopped in the middle because of traffic. She also said she did not see the Barsons' car when she crossed into the lanes.