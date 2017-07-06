Just when you thought you couldn't wish to be Blake Lively any more, Ryan Reynolds swoops in and makes you fall in love with him all over again.

He first stole your heart as the dreamy Andrew Praxton in The Proposal, then he became the dark, humorous superhero in Deadpool and now he's taking to Twitter in the funniest way possible.

Reynolds made social media headlines this week when he helped Twitter fan Gabi Dunn get over a post-prom breakup. Her tweet caught the actor's eye which sparked what could be his best response yet.