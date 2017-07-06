Ryan Reynolds May Have the Best Fan Interactions on Twitter—Here's Why

Just when you thought you couldn't wish to be Blake Lively any more, Ryan Reynolds swoops in and makes you fall in love with him all over again.

He first stole your heart as the dreamy Andrew Praxton in The Proposal, then he became the dark, humorous superhero in Deadpool and now he's taking to Twitter in the funniest way possible.

Reynolds made social media headlines this week when he helped Twitter fan Gabi Dunn get over a post-prom breakup. Her tweet caught the actor's eye which sparked what could be his best response yet.

And that's just the start. The Deadpool actor has been a comedian on the social medium for quite some time. From giving advice on parenting and dating, to all-time savage comebacks, the newly acclaimed Twitter comedian is not afraid to speak his mind. So we decided to give you some of Reynolds best Twitter fan interactions, like the time he helped this guy on becoming a dad.

Or the time he was asked for relationship advice.

Of course, he isn't afraid to tell them how he really feels…

And he can definitely go along with the throwback jokes.

Sometimes, all he has to do is "like" a tweet for some fans to make a regretful decision…

Let's not forget his twitter bromance with Hugh Jackman.

And just when you thought he couldn't get any wittier, he responds with a couple of these:

Have a favorite Ryan Reynolds Twitter moment?

Let us know in the comments section below!

