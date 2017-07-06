Just when you thought you couldn't wish to be Blake Lively any more, Ryan Reynolds swoops in and makes you fall in love with him all over again.
He first stole your heart as the dreamy Andrew Praxton in The Proposal, then he became the dark, humorous superhero in Deadpool and now he's taking to Twitter in the funniest way possible.
Reynolds made social media headlines this week when he helped Twitter fan Gabi Dunn get over a post-prom breakup. Her tweet caught the actor's eye which sparked what could be his best response yet.
We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017
And that's just the start. The Deadpool actor has been a comedian on the social medium for quite some time. From giving advice on parenting and dating, to all-time savage comebacks, the newly acclaimed Twitter comedian is not afraid to speak his mind. So we decided to give you some of Reynolds best Twitter fan interactions, like the time he helped this guy on becoming a dad.
Ask your doctor if you qualify for an extension. A 4th, possibly even 5th trimester can be very peaceful for the father. Congrats. https://t.co/CTdyI66in3— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 11, 2016
Or the time he was asked for relationship advice.
You've come to the right place, Dirk. Celebrities are the gold standard for relationship advice. https://t.co/Lxx5ju8rDw— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 12, 2016
Of course, he isn't afraid to tell them how he really feels…
And I'm knitting you a beautiful set of matching testicle cozies, you gorgeous fuck-muffin. https://t.co/SCPz8iL88b— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 25, 2016
And like many things in life, we eventually let go. https://t.co/yVR1powd2d— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 6, 2016
And he can definitely go along with the throwback jokes.
"I'm really protective of my penis. Which haircut will make sure it never meets anyone?" https://t.co/BVxD2wbSQW— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 5, 2017
Sometimes, all he has to do is "like" a tweet for some fans to make a regretful decision…
Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!? Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent. https://t.co/Tf1E6BfBcC— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2017
Let's not forget his twitter bromance with Hugh Jackman.
Nothing happened. I was just telling @ConanOBrien's mouth a secret. https://t.co/L1yDmfdJ1c— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 4, 2016
I have one of these murals on the hood of my car. Best decision ever. https://t.co/wKwhiuCVRT— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 25, 2017
Pretty sure those are protesters. https://t.co/URNGDCg0cO— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 5, 2017
And just when you thought he couldn't get any wittier, he responds with a couple of these:
Many years ago, my father forgot to put on his thinking-condom. https://t.co/LDLajmOQgE— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2016
That's a moose-knuckle. Not a camel toe. Let's try to work together here, Daniel. https://t.co/cXOOPJazkW— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 11, 2017
You took the words right out of your mouth. https://t.co/vh5lGjwSt3— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 5, 2017
