Oscar Isaac Named His Son After His Late Mother

Oscar Isaac named his baby boy Eugene after his late mother, Eugenia.

The news was revealed in a New York Times interview with the Star Wars actor that posted Thursday. In the sit-down, Isaac talks about his son for the first time. Eugene was born in April. Isaac's girlfriend Elvira Lind had revealed via a Twitter video that the two had welcomed their first child.

In the New York Times Interview, Isaac talked about caring for his mother in her final days. He said she would read from William Shakespeare's Hamlet while his mother was in the hospital. She passed away this past February.