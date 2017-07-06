Oscar Isaac Named His Son After His Late Mother

Oscar Isaac named his baby boy Eugene after his late mother, Eugenia.
The news was revealed in a New York Times interview with the Star Wars actor that posted Thursday. In the sit-down, Isaac talks about his son for the first time. Eugene was born in April. Isaac's girlfriend Elvira Lind had revealed via a Twitter video that the two had welcomed their first child.
In the New York Times Interview, Isaac talked about caring for his mother in her final days. He said she would read from William Shakespeare's Hamlet while his mother was in the hospital. She passed away this past February.
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In June, he began a summer run as the title character in a production of the play at the Public Theater in New York City.
"It's for my mom that I'm doing it," he said. "It's to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful."
He told the New York Times that he also thinks of his son when he acts. He said the baby has his mother's lips and hands. He also said he brought Eugene to the first run-through pf the play. He also said he thinks of his son when he recites the "to be" part of the "to be or not to be" soliloquy.
"You have a child," he said, "And you must—you must for their sake—you must say yes to life."