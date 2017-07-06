Happy International Kissing Day!
In case you didn't know today marked the special holiday—or that such a holiday existed at all—worry not...Miley Cyrus has us covered!
The 24-year-old singer shared a throwback photo to her very first smooch with fiance Liam Hemsworth eight years ago. Of course, being two famous celebs, the story behind their first kiss wasn't exactly the most normal. It actually happened during their 2010 film together, The Last Song.
Cyrus shared a screengrab of the moment on social media, writing, "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!"
Happy #InternationalKissingDay! ??? Our first smooch 8 years ago! ?????? pic.twitter.com/IZ5FVUvfoZ— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 6, 2017
Meanwhile, Cyrus and Hemsworth started dating in 2009 after meeting on set of The Last Song, and they ended up getting engaged in 2012. However, the pair called it quits in 2013, only to get back together (and re-engaged) in January 2016.
Cyrus reflected on her split and reconciliation with Hemsworth in a recent interview with SiriusXM's Hits 1 in Hollywood.
"People that break up and get back together, I think that's awesome because you know it's true," she said. "But also you get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up."
Referencing her own life, she continued, "I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. I'm really solid and he gets to be really solid. Together we get to be two really grounded people. It's not a half and a half making a whole."