Happy International Kissing Day!

In case you didn't know today marked the special holiday—or that such a holiday existed at all—worry not...Miley Cyrus has us covered!

The 24-year-old singer shared a throwback photo to her very first smooch with fiance Liam Hemsworth eight years ago. Of course, being two famous celebs, the story behind their first kiss wasn't exactly the most normal. It actually happened during their 2010 film together, The Last Song.

Cyrus shared a screengrab of the moment on social media, writing, "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!"