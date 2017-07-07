Botched Patient Rodrigo Alves Learns His Nose Could "Die" and "Fall Off" After Extreme Plastic Surgery
TMI!
On this Sunday's brand new episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard tries to help The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson go on a date with Karina Smirnoff, but there's one thing standing in his way.
"I've been taking up a lot of time with Chad and Karina and I'm noticing that there's so much tension between the two of them, so I feel like I need to step in and be the HBIC that I know I already am and tell Chad to just finally ask her out," Tiffany says in this sneak peek clip.
Tiffany gives Chad a pep talk and tells him, "There's a specific place that she wants to go, she wants to go to yoga."
"Of s--t! She wants to go to yoga?" a disgruntled Chad says. "I'm afraid that if I go on a date with her to yoga I'm going to be sweating and tired and I'm gonna turn her off. I'm terrible at yoga and I'm super un-flexible."
Tiffany suggests there's one other thing in Chad's way: his "big penis."
"It's probably too heavy for you to be twisting and bending like a pretzel," she says.
Chad agrees, "My dick gets in the way." LOL!
So does Chad agree to Karina's yoga date? Watch the clip to find out!
Watch a brand new episode of Famously Single Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!