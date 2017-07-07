TMI!

On this Sunday's brand new episode of Famously Single, Tiffany "New York" Pollard tries to help The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson go on a date with Karina Smirnoff, but there's one thing standing in his way.

"I've been taking up a lot of time with Chad and Karina and I'm noticing that there's so much tension between the two of them, so I feel like I need to step in and be the HBIC that I know I already am and tell Chad to just finally ask her out," Tiffany says in this sneak peek clip.

Tiffany gives Chad a pep talk and tells him, "There's a specific place that she wants to go, she wants to go to yoga."