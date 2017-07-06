Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
The Mugler dress Emily Ratajkowski wore to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in Paris is doing all of the things.
When the bombshell stepped out in the black number and Stuart Weitzman heels, we couldn't help but notice how hard it was working (read: #werking).
Let's start near the top, shall we?Thin straps are holding up a wing-shaped, sweetheart neckline with lots of structure. From there, a series of small metallic bars make up a peephole-type slit giving the illusion of a plunging neckline while still holding everything together. Then moving down the bodice you'll see two symmetrical slits on either side of the supermodel's hips (held at the top, again, by a few metal bars) giving way for optimal movement at an event like this.
It's sultry, it's edgy and it's practical—what more could you want from your LBD?
Want to take this daring look for a spin? It's really all dependent on the dress, so choose wisely. Below are some low, mid and high-cost pieces for every personal style type in every price range.
Don't forget to smize.
Bralet Blazer Dress, Was: $125, Now: $60
Article continues below
Latrobe Dress, Was: $175, Now: $105
Plunging Maxi Dress, $93
My Love Maxi Dress, Was: $228, Now: $103
Article continues below
Lace-Up Embellished Stretch-Cady Gown, Was: $650, Now: $325
Everest Cutout Crepe Gown, Was: $695, Now: $299
High Neck Gown, $308
Article continues below
Have anywhere to wear it?
Start making plans.