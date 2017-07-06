Emily Ratajkowski's Little Black Dress Is Full of Hidden Tricks

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Khloe Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Best Looks

Branded: Gingham Collage

Gingham Is Making a Comeback—Here's 15 Ways to Wear It

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Emily Ratajkowski, Dare to Wear

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

The Mugler dress Emily Ratajkowski wore to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in Paris is doing all of the things.

When the bombshell stepped out in the black number and Stuart Weitzman heels, we couldn't help but notice how hard it was working (read: #werking).

Let's start near the top, shall we?Thin straps are holding up a wing-shaped, sweetheart neckline with lots of structure. From there, a series of small metallic bars make up a peephole-type slit giving the illusion of a plunging neckline while still holding everything together. Then moving down the bodice you'll see two symmetrical slits on either side of the supermodel's hips (held at the top, again, by a few metal bars) giving way for optimal movement at an event like this.

It's sultry, it's edgy and it's practical—what more could you want from your LBD?

Photos

Best Looks From Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week F/W '17

Want to take this daring look for a spin? It's really all dependent on the dress, so choose wisely. Below are some low, mid and high-cost pieces for every personal style type in every price range.

Don't forget to smize.

Shop The Look, Dare to Wear, Grey
ESC: LBD, Maxis

Boohoo

Lauren Lace Top Thigh Split Maxi Dress, $44

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Topshop

Bralet Blazer Dress, Was: $125, Now: $60

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Lioness

Esperanza Plunge Maxi Dress, $79

Article continues below

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Finders Keepers

Latrobe Dress, Was: $175, Now: $105

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Missguided

Plunging Maxi Dress, $93

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Lovers + Friends

My Love Maxi Dress, Was: $228, Now: $103

Article continues below

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Badgley Mischka

Lace-Up Embellished Stretch-Cady Gown, Was: $650, Now: $325

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Cinq a Sept

Everest Cutout Crepe Gown, Was: $695, Now: $299

ESC: LBD, Maxis

Jill Jill Stuart

High Neck Gown, $308

Article continues below

Have anywhere to wear it?

Start making plans.

TAGS/ Emily Ratajkowski , Life/Style , Style Collective , Dare to Wear , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.