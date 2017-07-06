The Mugler dress Emily Ratajkowski wore to the Vogue Foundation Dinner in Paris is doing all of the things.

When the bombshell stepped out in the black number and Stuart Weitzman heels, we couldn't help but notice how hard it was working (read: #werking).

Let's start near the top, shall we?Thin straps are holding up a wing-shaped, sweetheart neckline with lots of structure. From there, a series of small metallic bars make up a peephole-type slit giving the illusion of a plunging neckline while still holding everything together. Then moving down the bodice you'll see two symmetrical slits on either side of the supermodel's hips (held at the top, again, by a few metal bars) giving way for optimal movement at an event like this.

It's sultry, it's edgy and it's practical—what more could you want from your LBD?