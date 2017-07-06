Watch Tom Holland Audition for Spider-Man...as Batman

Some stars are better at auditions than others.

Tom Holland beat out thousands of other actors for the role of Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and on Friday, he'll star a movie of his own with Spider-Man: Homecoming. To promote the film, he sat down with MTV's After Hours. "We have to talk about the audition process," Josh Horowitz said. "I'm always so curious about this, because it's gotta be grueling."

"It's tough, man. It's tough. I'm not gonna lie. It's unlike any process I've ever been through," Holland said. "I actually brought some tapes with me to show you guys. It's an exclusive scoop."

In the parody video (set in May 2015), Holland tried out two accents—neither of which put him in the casting director's good graces. After a few other missteps, the woman asked, "Can we try something else?" Undeterred, Holland—who played the titular role in Billy Elliot as a child—decided to do a little jig. "The musical closed a couple years ago," the woman reminded him.

But Holland wasn't ready to throw in the towel.