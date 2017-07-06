Little Women Adaptation to Bring Angela Lansbury Back to TV

Daniel Zuchnik/Eamonn McCormack/Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Daniel Zuchnik/Eamonn McCormack/Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
The March sisters are coming to TV—and their bringing some iconic faces back to the small screen along with them.
PBS has announced the cast of Little Women, their upcoming three-part Masterpiece adaptation of the beloved Lousia May Alcott novel, a co-production with BBC One, and it includes Jessica Fletcher herself, Dame Angela Lansbury! The Murder, She Wrote vet will play the girls' wealthy relative, the cantankerous Aunt March. Stepping into the role of Marmee, the matriarch of the March family, is Emily Watson. And if that wasn't enough star power, Dumbledore himself, Michael Gambon, will take on the role of their benevolent neighbor, Mr. Laurence.
David Livingston/Getty Images; Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic
As for the girls themselves, they'll be played by a quartet of up-and-coming actresses—two of whom are so up-and-coming, E! News couldn't even find photos of them! Newcomer Maya Hawkes will take on the role of the willful and adventurous Jo, while Willa Fitzgerald (pictured above, right) will play eldest sister Meg. Annes Elwy will play Beth and Big Little Lies vet Kathryn Newton (above, left) will step into the role of youngest sister Amy.
Rounding out the cast is Jonah Hauer-King, who will appear charming boy-next-door Laurie Laurence.
Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, Little Women follows the four sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March on their journey from childhood to adulthood. With the help of their mother Marmee, while their father is away at war, the girls navigate what it means to be a young woman: from gender roles to sibling rivalry, first love, loss and marriage.
Production on the mini-series begins this month in Ireland.
Little Women will premiere on Masterpiece on PBS later this year.