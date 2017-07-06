Little Women Adaptation to Bring Angela Lansbury Back to TV

The March sisters are coming to TV—and their bringing some iconic faces back to the small screen along with them.

PBS has announced the cast of Little Women, their upcoming three-part Masterpiece adaptation of the beloved Lousia May Alcott novel, a co-production with BBC One, and it includes Jessica Fletcher herself, Dame Angela Lansbury! The Murder, She Wrote vet will play the girls' wealthy relative, the cantankerous Aunt March. Stepping into the role of Marmee, the matriarch of the March family, is Emily Watson. And if that wasn't enough star power, Dumbledore himself, Michael Gambon, will take on the role of their benevolent neighbor, Mr. Laurence.