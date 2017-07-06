Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

So what's Chyna saying today via her attorney? Watch the clip for an update on Rob and Chyna's nasty feud.

"The entire family is very disappointed in Rob's actions yesterday," a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are trying to brush it under the rug."

After Rob claimed Chyna cheated on him and posted multiple naked photos of her online, which some are calling revenge porn, E! News has learned that the Kardashian fmaily is not pleased .

The fallout from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna 's explosive social media feud yesterday continues.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕