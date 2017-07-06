Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Feud Update: Possible "Legal Remedies," His Family's Response and More

The fallout from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's explosive social media feud yesterday continues.

After Rob claimed Chyna cheated on him and posted multiple naked photos of her online, which some are calling revenge porn, E! News has learned that the Kardashian fmaily is not pleased.

"The entire family is very disappointed in Rob's actions yesterday," a source told E! News exclusively Thursday. "All of the sisters are trying not to react publicly, and are trying to brush it under the rug."

So what's Chyna saying today via her attorney? Watch the clip for an update on Rob and Chyna's nasty feud.

