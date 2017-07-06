A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Patton Oswalt is engaged, some 15 months after the tragic death of his wife.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor is set to marry fellow actress Meredith Salenger, 47, their reps confirmed to E! News Thursday.

Salenger posted on her Instagram page a selfie of her and Oswalt, with an image of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his WWE pose photoshopped on her hand.

"Don't wanna brag... but check out the size of The Rock on my finger! Hahahah (photoshop via@edwardderuiter)," she wrote.