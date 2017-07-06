Melania Trump Travels in Style With Donald Trump to Poland and Germany

Melania Trump's First Lady style is on point.

She showcased a few high-fashion looks as she accompanied President Donald Trump to Europe this week.

While boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Wednesday, Melania wore a black sweater, blush cropped Valentino checkered pants and black Manolo Blahnik heels and carried a black Hermès Birkin purse.

After their arrival that day in Warsaw, Poland, Melania emerged from Air Force One wearing an emerald suede Diane von Furstenberg trench coat, paired with a matching scarf by the designer.

On Thursday, the president gave a speech at the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square in front of the country's president and prime minister and other world leaders taking part in the Three Seas Summit. Melania wore a navy, red and pink Delpozo dress. She wore the same outfit as she and her husband arrived in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 economic summit, set to take place Friday and Saturday.

