Melania Trump Travels in Style With Donald Trump to Poland and Germany

Melania Trump's First Lady style is on point.
She showcased a few high-fashion looks as she accompanied President Donald Trump to Europe this week.
While boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Wednesday, Melania wore a black sweater, blush cropped Valentino checkered pants and black Manolo Blahnik heels and carried a black Hermès Birkin purse.
After their arrival that day in Warsaw, Poland, Melania emerged from Air Force One wearing an emerald suede Diane von Furstenberg trench coat, paired with a matching scarf by the designer.
On Thursday, the president gave a speech at the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square in front of the country's president and prime minister and other world leaders taking part in the Three Seas Summit. Melania wore a navy, red and pink Delpozo dress. She wore the same outfit as she and her husband arrived in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 economic summit, set to take place Friday and Saturday.
See her latest looks as well as other top styles she's sported over the years.
Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images
Melania made a statement with blush cropped Valentino checkered pants, paired with black Manolo Blahnik heels and a black Hermès Birkin purse.
Anna Ferensowicz / Pacific Press
Melania wears an emerald suede Diane von Furstenberg trench coat, paired with a matching scarf by the designer, while arriving in Poland.
Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images
Melania wore a navy, red and pink Delpozo dress in Hamburg, Germany ahead of the 2017 G20 economic summit.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Mrs. Trump celebrated Fourth of July at the White House picnic in a royal blue Esteban Cortazar scoop neck midi dress and Christian Louboutin pumps.
Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images
Looking chic as she readied to leave for Poland, the political force wore Valentino cropped, wide-leg trousers while carrying a Hermes crocodile black bag.
Olivier Douliery/ABACA
The former model looked business ready when leaving for New Jersey in a pink Altuzarra Wilcox skirt and white Christian Louboutin pumps.
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
The D.C. wife looked cute in cream, wearing a Roland Mouret Sawleigh peplum dress to meet the South Korean president.
Olivier Douliery/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com
The First Lady greeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India dressed in a saffron hued Emilio Pucci belted floral gown.
REX/Shutterstock
Alongside her husband, Mrs. Trump hosted the Congressional Picnic looking fresh in a Mary Katrantzou Osmond lion stripe dress.
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images
The Trump matriarch headed to the Naval Observatory in head to toe black, wearing a lace Dolce & Gabbana fitted dress.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Mrs. Trump flashed a smile as she headed off to Camp David, wearing a belted Gabriela Hearst Chelsea shirt dress and Christian Louboutin flats.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Arriving home to D.C. in style, the former model wore a white button up top with green J Brand high-waist skinny jeans and accessorized with a white tote and Manalo Blahnik sandals.
Molly Riley- Pool/Getty Images
While meeting Panama's president outside the Oval Office, the First Lady looked a little blue in a Michael Kors button detailed dress and Chrisitan Louboutin floral pumps.
AP Photo/Luca Bruno
Mrs. Trump attends her husband's speech in Italy, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana button detail midi dress and pale pink Christian Louboutin pumps.
Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
While strolling with her husband in Washington D.C., Melania goes casual with a white top and brown Bally twill palazzo trousers.
GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP/Getty Images
The First Lady is all smiles in Siciliy, wearing a large, floral Dolce & Gabbana coat and matching clutch.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Melania's black and white pantsuit look in Saudi Arabia is made complete with a white blazer by Dolce & Gabbana.
TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images
Mrs. Trump shines in Sicily, wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching Dolce & Gabbana pumps.
Didier Lebrun/Photonews via Getty Images
Melania looks pretty in plaid as she sports a Michael Kors gingham wool coat in Belgium.
Splash News
The First Lady attends the Ford's Theatre Gala in a Monique Lhuillier draped gown and Manalo Blahnik pumps.
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
In a one shoulder lemon yellow silk crepe asymmetric Christian Dior gown while accompanying husband President Donald Trump to dinner in New York.
AP/REX/Shutterstock
In a white Giambattista Valli lace dress speaking at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden in Washington D.C.
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
In matching Altuzzara skirt and blazer at meeting with the Argentinian President, Mauricio Macri at the White House.
In Simone Rocha dress on Easter Sunday.
Leigh Vogel/WireImage
In Herve Pierre dress at White House Easter Egg Hunt.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
In a Valentino dress meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in West Palm Beach.
ReportajesElMolinon/Splash
In black dress, Alexander McQueen belt, and matching black Christian Louboutin heels, deplaning before Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event.
Mahaux Photography
In a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and a neck scarf for her first official White House portrait.
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In The Row at the International Women of Courage Awards.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In a Alice Roi dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps meeting with German Chancellor at the White House.
Sipa via AP Images
In Ralph Lauren at the International Women's Day Luncheon at the White House.
REX/Shutterstock
In Michael Kors at the president's joint address to Congress.
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images
In Karl Lagerfeld to meet the Israeli prime minister.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
In Dior at 60th Annual Red Cross Gala.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
In Hervé Pierre at Inaugural Ball.
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images
In Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In Ralph Lauren Margerie Silk Jumpsuit at Donald's victory speech.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
In a Balmain jacket and Michael Kors dress at the polls in New York.
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
In Roland Mouret at Hofstra University.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
On the campaign trail in 2016 she looked great in a form fitting bright blue Roland Mouret dress and Bottega Veneta clutch.
RICK WILKING/AFP/Getty Images
In Gucci at the second presidential debate.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
In Ralph Lauren at the third presidential debate.
Getty Images
In Roksanda at the Republican National Convention in 2016.
Getty Images
In Mugler at the Time 100 Gala in 2016.
Getty Images
In all white and diamonds at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special taping in 2015.
Getty Images
In a lacy satin dress at the New York Spring Spectacular's opening night in 2015.
Getty Images
In Marc Bouwer Couture at the Met Gala in 2012.
Getty Images
In Hervé Leger at the Tower Heist premiere in 2011.
Getty Images
In an LBD the QVC Red Carpet Style party in 2011.
Getty Images
In a gold gown at the Met Gala in 2011.
In Poland, Melania met with Poland's first lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain and also gave her own speech.
"As many of you know, a main focus of my husband's presidency is safety and security of the American people," she said. "I think...all of us can agree, people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matte what country they live in. That is my wish for all of us around the world."