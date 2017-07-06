Melania Trump Travels in Style With Donald Trump to Poland and Germany

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Best Looks

Melania Trump's First Lady style is on point.

She showcased a few high-fashion looks as she accompanied President Donald Trump to Europe this week.

While boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. on Wednesday, Melania wore a black sweater, blush cropped Valentino checkered pants and black Manolo Blahnik heels and carried a black Hermès Birkin purse.

After their arrival that day in Warsaw, Poland, Melania emerged from Air Force One wearing an emerald suede Diane von Furstenberg trench coat, paired with a matching scarf by the designer.

On Thursday, the president gave a speech at the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square in front of the country's president and prime minister and other world leaders taking part in the Three Seas Summit. Melania wore a navy, red and pink Delpozo dress. She wore the same outfit as she and her husband arrived in Hamburg, Germany for the G20 economic summit, set to take place Friday and Saturday.

See her latest looks as well as other top styles she's sported over the years.

Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images

Checkered Pants

Melania made a statement with blush cropped Valentino checkered pants, paired with black Manolo Blahnik heels and a black Hermès Birkin purse.

Melania Trump

Anna Ferensowicz / Pacific Press

Emerald Lady

Melania wears an emerald suede Diane von Furstenberg trench coat, paired with a matching scarf by the designer, while arriving in Poland.

Melania Trump

Darek Majewski/Gallo Images Poland/Getty Images

Feeling Colorful

Melania wore a navy, red and pink Delpozo dress in Hamburg, Germany ahead of the 2017 G20 economic summit.

Melania Trump

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

True Blue

Mrs. Trump celebrated Fourth of July at the White House picnic in a royal blue Esteban Cortazar scoop neck midi dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. 

Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA/Sipa via AP Images

Patterned Pants

Looking chic as she readied to leave for Poland, the political force wore Valentino cropped, wide-leg trousers while carrying a Hermes crocodile black bag. 

Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/ABACA

Pencil Skirt

The former model looked business ready when leaving for New Jersey in a pink Altuzarra Wilcox skirt and white Christian Louboutin pumps

Melania Trump

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Peplum Power

The D.C. wife looked cute in cream, wearing a Roland Mouret Sawleigh peplum dress to meet the South Korean president. 

Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery/ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com

And It Was All Yellow

The First Lady greeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India dressed in a saffron hued Emilio Pucci belted floral gown.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Congressional Picnic

REX/Shutterstock

Stripes on Stripes

Alongside her husband, Mrs. Trump hosted the Congressional Picnic looking fresh in a Mary Katrantzou Osmond lion stripe dress

Melania Trump

Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

All Black Everything

The Trump matriarch headed to the Naval Observatory in head to toe black, wearing a lace Dolce & Gabbana fitted dress

Melania Trump

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Bold Belt

Mrs. Trump flashed a smile as she headed off to Camp David, wearing a belted Gabriela Hearst Chelsea shirt dress and Christian Louboutin flats

Melania Trump

Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Gorgeous in Green

Arriving home to D.C. in style, the former model wore a white button up top with green J Brand high-waist skinny jeans and accessorized with a white tote and Manalo Blahnik sandals

Melania Trump

Molly Riley- Pool/Getty Images

Feeling Blue

While meeting Panama's president outside the Oval Office, the First Lady looked a little blue in a Michael Kors button detailed dress and Chrisitan Louboutin floral pumps

Melania Trump, Best Looks

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Fabulous First Lady

Mrs. Trump attends her husband's speech in Italy, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana button detail midi dress and pale pink Christian Louboutin pumps.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

D.C. Casual

While strolling with her husband in Washington D.C., Melania goes casual with a white top and brown Bally twill palazzo trousers.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP/Getty Images

Funky Floral

The First Lady is all smiles in Siciliy, wearing a large, floral Dolce & Gabbana coat and matching clutch. 

Melania Trump, Best Looks

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Power Suit

Melania's black and white pantsuit look in Saudi Arabia is made complete with a white blazer by Dolce & Gabbana. 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Best Looks

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty Images

Sparkles and Smiles

Mrs. Trump shines in Sicily, wearing a silver Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching Dolce & Gabbana pumps

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Didier Lebrun/Photonews via Getty Images

Plaid Powerhouse

Melania looks pretty in plaid as she sports a Michael Kors gingham wool coat in Belgium. 

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Splash News

Silk Statement

The First Lady attends the Ford's Theatre Gala in a Monique Lhuillier draped gown and Manalo Blahnik pumps. 

Melania Trump

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

It Was All Yellow

In a one shoulder lemon yellow silk crepe asymmetric Christian Dior gown while accompanying husband President Donald Trump to dinner in New York.

Melania Trump

AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lovely in Lace

In a white Giambattista Valli lace dress speaking at the grand opening of the Bunny Mellon Healing garden in Washington D.C.

Melania Trump

Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Commander in Chic

In matching Altuzzara skirt and blazer at meeting with the Argentinian President, Mauricio Macri at the White House.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Easter, Instagram

Instagram

Sunday Best

In Simone Rocha dress on Easter Sunday.

Melania Trump

Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Pretty in Pink

In Herve Pierre dress at White House Easter Egg Hunt.

Melania Trump

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Bold Beauty

In a Valentino dress meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in West Palm Beach.

Melania Trump

ReportajesElMolinon/Splash

Breezy in Black

In black dress, Alexander McQueen belt, and matching black Christian Louboutin heels, deplaning before Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event.

Melania Trump, White House Official Portrait

Mahaux Photography

Official in Onyx

In a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and a neck scarf for her first official White House portrait.

Melania Trump

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

White House, White Dress

In The Row at the International Women of Courage Awards.

Melania Trump

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Retro and Red

In a Alice Roi dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps meeting with German Chancellor at the White House.

Melania Trump

Sipa via AP Images

Elegant in Black

In Ralph Lauren at the International Women's Day Luncheon at the White House.

Melania Trump, First Lady Fashions

REX/Shutterstock

Subtle Sparkle

In Michael Kors at the president's joint address to Congress.

Melania Trump, First Lady Fashions

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

Classic in Cream

In Karl Lagerfeld to meet the Israeli prime minister.

Melania Trump, First Lady Fashions

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Pink and Plunging

In Dior at 60th Annual Red Cross Gala.

Melania Trump, First Lady Fashions

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Dressed to Impress

In Hervé Pierre at Inaugural Ball.

Melania Trump, First Lady Fashions

Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Beauty in Blue

In Ralph Lauren on Inauguration Day.

Melania Trump

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

White Pantsuit

In Ralph Lauren Margerie Silk Jumpsuit at Donald's victory speech.

Melania Trump, Election Day

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Sophisticated Frock

In a Balmain jacket and Michael Kors dress at the polls in New York.

Melania Trump, Hofstra University

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Understated

In Roland Mouret at Hofstra University.

Melania Trump

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bright Blue Bombshell

On the campaign trail in 2016 she looked great in a form fitting bright blue Roland Mouret dress and Bottega Veneta clutch.

Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Second Presidential Debate

RICK WILKING/AFP/Getty Images

Pink Bow

In Gucci at the second presidential debate.

Melania Trump, Third Presidential Debate

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Black Elegance

In Ralph Lauren at the third presidential debate.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Puffed Cuffs

In Roksanda at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Classy Cutout

In Mugler at the Time 100 Gala in 2016.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Idyllic in Ivory

In all white and diamonds at the SNL 40th Anniversary Special taping in 2015.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Ruched Red Bodice

In a lacy satin dress at the New York Spring Spectacular's opening night in 2015.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

What's Your Angle?

In Marc Bouwer Couture at the Met Gala in 2012.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Nude Tones

In Hervé Leger at the Tower Heist premiere in 2011.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Knee-Length Knockout

In an LBD the QVC Red Carpet Style party in 2011.

Melania Trump, Best Looks

Getty Images

Bronzed Bombshell

In a gold gown at the Met Gala in 2011.

In Poland, Melania met with Poland's first lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain and also gave her own speech.

"As many of you know, a main focus of my husband's presidency is safety and security of the American people," she said. "I think...all of us can agree, people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matte what country they live in. That is my wish for all of us around the world."

