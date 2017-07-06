Blac Chyna is not backing down after Rob Kardashian's explicit rant yesterday.

In case you missed it, the reality star shared nude photos and videos that his ex-fiancé had sent him after alleging she cheated on him.

While the mother-of-two responded relatively subtly on social media, sharing a video of her jewelry as she laughed, E! News has learned she's looking into a much more serious response behind closed doors.

In fact, Chyna's attorney Walter Mosley tells E! News: "We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and exploring all of the legal remedies available to my client at this time."