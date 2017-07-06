Queen Elizabeth II was not horsing around.

During a visit to Stirling Castle in Scotland on Wednesday, the British monarch showed a pony who was boss after the animal tried to nibble on her freshly gifted bouquet of flowers.

The 91-year-old queen, who stood out in the crowd in a vibrant pink jacket and matching hat, approached the Shetland Pony Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, upon arrival. However, the animal had its eyes on her colorful posy. In a video captured by ITV News, she scolded the horse, saying, "Go away" after the horse put its mouth toward the flowers.

After tucking the bouquet behind her back, Queen Elizabeth II added, "They always eat the flowers" after she pet the pony on its nose.