Queen Elizabeth II was not horsing around.
During a visit to Stirling Castle in Scotland on Wednesday, the British monarch showed a pony who was boss after the animal tried to nibble on her freshly gifted bouquet of flowers.
The 91-year-old queen, who stood out in the crowd in a vibrant pink jacket and matching hat, approached the Shetland Pony Cruachan IV, the mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, upon arrival. However, the animal had its eyes on her colorful posy. In a video captured by ITV News, she scolded the horse, saying, "Go away" after the horse put its mouth toward the flowers.
After tucking the bouquet behind her back, Queen Elizabeth II added, "They always eat the flowers" after she pet the pony on its nose.
The queen was there with husband Prince Philip as she marked her 70th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders.
As Colonel-in-Chief, Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the keys to the castle by the Earl of Mar and Kellie, the hereditary keeper of the keys. She and the Duke of Edinburgh are spending this week, which is considered Royal Week, visiting various parts of Scotland and mingling with all types of people.
For any other ponies set to meet the queen, consider this a lesson!