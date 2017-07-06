Lena Headey showcases power, strong will and determination as the ruthless ruler Cersei on Game of Thrones. But in the early days of the show, the actress was hurting inside and initially didn't know why.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter's digital magazine The EDIT, the 43-year-old actress recalled battling postpartum depression while filming season one in 2010. Headey had just given birth to her first child, son Wylie.

"I was postnatally depressed but I didn't know it," she said. "I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, 'Am I? Why is that?' I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on Game of Thrones] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally. It was tricky."