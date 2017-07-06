The gang that bathes together stays together? Will & Grace's return is night and NBC is pulling out all the stops for the return of the beloved Emmy-winning comedy. In this case, pulling out all the stops means throwing its stars into a tub together 9even if it may be digitally done).
In the new poster, below, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes take a dip together to promote their return. The 12-episode new season of Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC, 11 years after the show went off the air.
The cast reunited for a 2016 presidential election PSA and got the rumors started about a real reunion.
NBC
"I mean, never in a million years had I thought it was possible except for maybe like in 30 years doing a geriatric Will & Grace, but I'm really happy," Messing previously told us about the revival.
Fans will remember the series finale ended with Will and Grace on the outs, only to reunite 20 years later. So…how does the revival tackle that? That remains to be seen, but it will be tackled creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan told E! News.
"I would say this: We've just come out of a story camp that lasted about three months. That's where we break and write all of the episodes that we will be filming in August or whenever we start," Mutchnick said. "I will tell you that almost more than anything, more time went into figuring out how are we going to reintroduce the show and what were the rules going to be and how were we going to address that finale."
"And where are they in their lives," Kohan added.
"And we can tell you this much: They are very much living in that apartment in 2017 in the month of September, on the 28th of September at 9:00," Mutchnick said. "That's when you're going to meet up with them again and they are going to explain to you exactly what happened so you know the rules moving forward and you won't feel like anything is left open."
