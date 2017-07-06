The gang that bathes together stays together? Will & Grace's return is night and NBC is pulling out all the stops for the return of the beloved Emmy-winning comedy. In this case, pulling out all the stops means throwing its stars into a tub together 9even if it may be digitally done).

In the new poster, below, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes take a dip together to promote their return. The 12-episode new season of Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. on NBC, 11 years after the show went off the air.

The cast reunited for a 2016 presidential election PSA and got the rumors started about a real reunion.