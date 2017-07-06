Of course, other than knowing all the lyrics to their songs, all true Spice Girls fans typically had a favorite when it came to the five ladies: Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Scary Spice (Mel B) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell).

Brown told W, "I'm obsessed with the Spice Girls. I like Sporty Spice and I usually was Sporty Spice, but I do have a soft, soft spot for Posh!"

Skarsgård admitted, "Baby Spice? Was that the blonde? Yeah, she was my favorite." And Kidman explained, "Ah, it would have to be Posh, right? She's got an amazing life. I wore one of her dresses recently and I was, like, oh, this is heaven. It had the whole back out of it."