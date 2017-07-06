Yo, I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want!
No, it's not for our lovers to get with our friends...We'd much rather see celebrities remake one of our all-time favorite Spice Girls songs, "Wannabe"—which, by the way, turned 21 this month (yes, 21!!!).
Thankfully, in the latest edition of W magazine's hilarious reinterpretation video franchise, we get just that! Stars including Nicole Kidman, Millie Bobby Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexander Skarsgård, Brit Marling, James Franco, Jodie Comer, Johnny Flynn, Sanaa Lathan, Claire Foy, Rupert Friend and Riz Ahmed get together to give us their best version of the pop group's 1996 hit.
Of course, other than knowing all the lyrics to their songs, all true Spice Girls fans typically had a favorite when it came to the five ladies: Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham), Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Sporty Spice (Mel C), Scary Spice (Mel B) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell).
Brown told W, "I'm obsessed with the Spice Girls. I like Sporty Spice and I usually was Sporty Spice, but I do have a soft, soft spot for Posh!"
Skarsgård admitted, "Baby Spice? Was that the blonde? Yeah, she was my favorite." And Kidman explained, "Ah, it would have to be Posh, right? She's got an amazing life. I wore one of her dresses recently and I was, like, oh, this is heaven. It had the whole back out of it."
Ahmed, on the other hand, revealed, "I think Mel B was for me, yeah. She did rock it man. She still does."
Check out their full reinterpretation in the video above!