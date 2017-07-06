50 Cent Compares Jay-Z's 4:44 to "Golf Course Music"

Jay-Z's latest album 4:44 may have gone platinum in less than a week, but it didn't exactly win 50 Centover.

Instead, he likened his colleague's newest raps to "golf course music."

"I thought the s--t was aight, you know what I'm sayin'? I liked the s--t. But I'ma keep it 100: The s--t was a little, the s--t was too smart," he said in a since-deleted Instagram video, according to Variety. "I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s--t, and tie a f--king sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s--t."

"I ain't gon' hold you up," the "Candy Shop" star continued. "Some of that s--t was like golf course music."

"I'mma tell you the truth: N---as hot out here," he added. "They don't wanna hear that s--t. They just wanna have a good time. F--k that. You can't be the best rapper at 47, because the new n---as is here."