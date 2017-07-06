50 Cent Compares Jay-Z's 4:44 to "Golf Course Music"

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jay-Z's latest album 4:44 may have gone platinum in less than a week, but it didn't exactly win 50 Centover.
Instead, he likened his colleague's newest raps to "golf course music."
"I thought the s--t was aight, you know what I'm sayin'? I liked the s--t. But I'ma keep it 100: The s--t was a little, the s--t was too smart," he said in a since-deleted Instagram video, according to Variety. "I felt like I was supposed to be wearing glasses and s--t, and tie a f--king sweater around my waist. It was like Ivy League s--t."
"I ain't gon' hold you up," the "Candy Shop" star continued. "Some of that s--t was like golf course music."
"I'mma tell you the truth: N---as hot out here," he added. "They don't wanna hear that s--t. They just wanna have a good time. F--k that. You can't be the best rapper at 47, because the new n---as is here."
It seems 50 Cent may have changed his mind because the video has since been deleted from his Instagram account. Instead, the Grammy winner has shifted his focus from 4:44 to July 6—his birthday. 50 Cent rang in his 41st year on Thursday with a request to his 15 million Instagram followers.
"I want you all to celebrate my birthday with me ok say (F--k You 50),then I'll know you see me grinding, making things happen because I'm a hustler at heart," he captioned a photo of himself on his account. "Ok all together now (F--k you 50)."
Last month, Jay-Z gave 50 Cent a shoutout on Twitter as he listed off all the people that inspired him after he became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame.
As Jay-Z tweeted at the time, "Salute to anybody who made a song to feed their family or just vent."