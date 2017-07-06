Season two of 13 Reasons Why is in production—just check the cast members' social media—and one star is giving fans the gift of song.

Christian Navarro, Tony on the hit Netflix series, took to Instagram to debut a new song inspired by his character.

"What began as a casual jam session ended up offering a glimpse into Tony's mind. And now we have a f--king song! My friend and fellow artist @evangeliamusic wrote the song, and I had the pleasure of working on it with her. What do you think? Wanna hear the rest?" Navarro posted on Instagram.

Hear the song below.