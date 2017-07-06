Season two of 13 Reasons Why is in production—just check the cast members' social media—and one star is giving fans the gift of song.
Christian Navarro, Tony on the hit Netflix series, took to Instagram to debut a new song inspired by his character.
"What began as a casual jam session ended up offering a glimpse into Tony's mind. And now we have a f--king song! My friend and fellow artist @evangeliamusic wrote the song, and I had the pleasure of working on it with her. What do you think? Wanna hear the rest?" Navarro posted on Instagram.
Hear the song below.
Season two of 13 Reasons Why will pick up after the events of the first season, and yes, Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), the young woman who committed suicide in season one and left her 13 reasons why she did it behind on tapes, will still be involved.
"What I can tell you is certainly one question I got a lot is, 'Well how can there be a season two when the story is over?'" executive producer Brian Yorkey said during a Q&A session at Netflix's FYSee event. "I'm like, what story is over? And people are like 'Hannah's,' and I'm like, well no, Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet, so I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell."
The series created quite a stir when it premiered. Its graphic depiction of suicide riled some, but to the cast and crew, that meant they were doing their jobs.
"You always want to make a show that connects and I think we knew we were making a show we felt we were onto something with the show we were creating," director and executive producer Tom McCarthy told E! News at 13 Reasons Why's Netflix FYSee event. "You can never anticipate a response, especially with the young adult viewers…I don't know if controversy is the right word…it's a debate, it's a conversation and there are prof on both sides who have very strong reactions to it, and I think that's exciting."
No premiere date for 13 Reasons Why season two has been set. Season one is now streaming on Netflix.