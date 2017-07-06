Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park's exits from Hawaii Five-0 continue to make waves.

After CBS announced the two original cast members would be departing ahead of the upcoming season eight, reports surfaced it was over a failed contract renegotiation with the actors attempting to reach salary equality with costars Scott Caan and Alex O'Loughlin. Kim addressed the issue with a Facebook post.

"I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week. Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue," Kim said in a detailed Facebook post.