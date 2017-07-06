Liam Payne and Zedd Premiere Their New Song "Get Low"

Ready to "Get Low?"

Liam Payne and Zedd dropped their new single Thursday. In May, Zedd told Beats 1 he was "super excited" about the partnership. "It's the definition of a summer song to me, personally."

"The easiest way to describe it would be a Drake-ish influenced sound, but very open to do something that sounds unique and different, which I love. I think it's a really good balance between where he's going with his solo project and where I am going with my own music. It's right in between. Without Liam, I might have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is. I would say it's probably the most urban-ish influenced song I've ever done. It's insanely catchy. I feel like you're going to hate it after awhile because it's so catchy," he said. "You hear it once and it doesn't leave you."

Zedd's last single, "Stay (feat. Alessia Cara)", peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and his new collaboration is available on Apple Music, Amazon, iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.

"Get Low" follows Payne's debut solo single, "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)."

"I would say this single doesn't lay out the sound for the album. It's very eclectic," the former One Direction singer revealed to iHeartRadio in May. "It's more like my playlist album; my favorite playlist of songs that I have made over the past year. So, some slow jams, there's a couple of dance songs on there, with some R&B stuff. There's a lot—it's a lot of different stuff."

