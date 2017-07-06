Liam Payne and Zedd Premiere Their New Song "Get Low"

Ready to "Get Low?"

Liam Payne and Zedd dropped their new single Thursday. In May, Zedd told Beats 1 he was "super excited" about the partnership. "It's the definition of a summer song to me, personally."

"The easiest way to describe it would be a Drake-ish influenced sound, but very open to do something that sounds unique and different, which I love. I think it's a really good balance between where he's going with his solo project and where I am going with my own music. It's right in between. Without Liam, I might have never finished the song. He really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is. I would say it's probably the most urban-ish influenced song I've ever done. It's insanely catchy. I feel like you're going to hate it after awhile because it's so catchy," he said. "You hear it once and it doesn't leave you."