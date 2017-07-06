Kesha Returns With "Praying," Her First Single in 4 Years

Kesha added, "It's also about hoping everyone, even someone who hurt you, can heal."

As she awaits her day in court, Kesha admitted she felt "really, truly depressed," like she had "nothing" to live for—until she turned to prayer, that is. "This song is about me finding peace in the fact that I can't control everything—because trying to control everyone was killing me," she said. "It's about learning to let go and realize that the universe is in control of my fate, not me."

"It's from our darkest moments that we gain the most strength. There were so many days, months even, when I didn't want to get out of bed. I spent all day wanting to go to sleep, and then when I did fall asleep, I had horrible night terrors where I would physically cry and scream through the dark. I was never at peace, night or day. But I dragged myself out of bed and took my emotions to the studio and made art out of them," said Kesha, who will release Rainbow Aug. 11. "And I have never been happier with a body of work as I am with this record."