Ryan Reynolds Helps a Teen Get Revenge on Her Ex-Boyfriend

Ryan Reynolds and Wade Wilson are one and the same.

Just like the character he plays in Deadpool, Reynolds can be a bit of a smartass. And just like Wade did in the 2016 movie, the actor was down to help a teen girl get over a bad breakup. On Tuesday afternoon, 18-year-old Gabi Dunn decided to seek revenge on her ex-boyfriend by superimposing images of Reynolds in her prom photos, replacing the classmate she once loved.

"My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to 'edit' the photos a little @VancityReynolds," she tweeted. The two photos caught Reynolds' attention, who replied Wednesday: "We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi."