Andrew Garfield is making headlines for his latest comments regarding same-sex relationships.

While supporting his part in Tony Kushner's play Angels in America, the actor found himself discussing his character who struggles between his Jewish faith and homosexuality.

During the panel discussion, Andrew revealed that he prepared for the role by watching episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race.

"Every Sunday I would have eight friends over and we would just watch Ru," Andrew explained via OUT. "I mean every single series of RuPaul's Drag Race. I mean every series. This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now just without the physical act—that's all."

The statement quickly received many reactions from fans online. At the same time, the actor later made it clear that he is not gay.