Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
The Hilton-Rothschild family is growing!
E! News has learned that Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pregnant with her second child with her husband James Rothschild. A rep confirmed the news Thursday, saying, "The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family."
The heiress turned businesswoman is currently in Paris with her mother Kathy Hilton for Haute Couture Fashion Week where she covered her growing baby bump in a sophisticated pink Valentino cocktail dress.
This will mark the husband and wife's second little one into the brood, as Nicky previously gave birth to their first child back in July of last year.
Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild was born on July 8, 2016 in New York City while surrounded by her parents and her closest family members.
The 33-year-old mama has kept her daughter largely out of the public eye, and has done her best to keep her little one's face off of her social media accounts.
But that hasn't stopped her from showing off Lily's matching designer duds with her famous mother, her lavish parties or her adorable toys.
E! News caught up with Nicky last fall where she gushed about the first months of motherhood:
"I love it! I love it!" she told us. "I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5:30 a.m. every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face—it's heaven."
The fashionista also dished on how she's shifted her busy schedule to make sure that she gets to spend ample time with her toddler.
"I always time everything to leave during a naptime so I'm not missing anything."
Congratulations to Nicky, James and Lily on their future family member!
Nicky's second pregnancy was first reported by The Daily Mail Wednesday.