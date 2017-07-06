The Hilton-Rothschild family is growing!

E! News has learned that Nicky Hilton Rothschild is pregnant with her second child with her husband James Rothschild. A rep confirmed the news Thursday, saying, "The couple are thrilled about the new addition to their family."

The heiress turned businesswoman is currently in Paris with her mother Kathy Hilton for Haute Couture Fashion Week where she covered her growing baby bump in a sophisticated pink Valentino cocktail dress.

This will mark the husband and wife's second little one into the brood, as Nicky previously gave birth to their first child back in July of last year.

Lily Grace Victoria Rothschild was born on July 8, 2016 in New York City while surrounded by her parents and her closest family members.

The 33-year-old mama has kept her daughter largely out of the public eye, and has done her best to keep her little one's face off of her social media accounts.