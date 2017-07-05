Lauren Conrad and her husband William Tell are over the moon with their newborn son, Liam James Tell.

The former The Hills alum gave birth earlier this afternoon to her little bundle of joy and one of the first questions that came to mind was: what was the inspiration behind the adorable moniker?

Well, a source tells E! News that the proud parents' son's name is simply a shortened version of William.

Additionally, many on social media have pointed out that Liam is actually a perfect combination of both of his parents' names. As for the middle name, James is Lauren's father's name. Looks like they're keeping things all in the family!