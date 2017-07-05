Charlie Weber is opening up about his personal relationship with Liza Weil.

One month after news broke that the How to Get Away With Murder co-stars were in fact a real-life couple, Charlie decided to share new details about how the pair went from co-workers to much more.

"We were great friends and we found ourselves in a position to be more than that and we did," he shared on the Allegedly With Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss podcast. "You spend a lot of time and I very much enjoyed spending time away from work so it all just kind of came together like that."

When the hosts admitted that they were happy to see the Ex-Patriot star so happy, Charlie expressed his gratitude for the love around him.

"It's very much appreciated because I'm very happy as well," he said.