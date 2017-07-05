Bravo
After a day full of skiing and drinking, what better way to unwind than a nice dinner and some graphic sex talk?
That's what the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City got up to in tonight's new episode after a day on the slopes full of passive-aggressive sniping between Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer and one too many drinks at the lodge segued into an unbelievably raunchy game of truth or dare (orchestrated by the B herself)—all within earshot of the uncomfortably amused chefs preparing their meal.
"I'm good at always coming up with an icebreaker or some sort of game that we should do," Bethenny explained. "And it's an odd dinner, the vibe is definitely weird. For me personally, it's been a little rough. But let's try to have a little fun."
And what's more fun than learning when one of your co-workers discovered whether anal sex was for them or not? Because that's exactly the first question lobbed Tinsley Mortimer's way by Carole Radziwill. While the other ladies made faces at the thought, Tinsley proved she didn't have much to hide. "I will tell you. It's an easy answer for me," she said. "I was married and it was my husband."
Tinsley's answer, as well as the mere thought of anal sex, didn't set well with Dorinda Medley. "It's not acceptable behavior," she told the table, likely mortifying Tinsley in the process. "It's not natural, OK? Not with women and men, it doesn't work like that."
Following the debate over the merits of alternative intercourse, it was Sonja Morgan's turn in the hot seat. Opting for a dare, she was challenged by Bethenny to French kiss one of the poor chefs who were just innocent bystanders, trying to do their jobs. "But you have to mean it. Put your back into it," Bethenny told her. And sure enough, with any semblance of shame out the window, Sonja tried to grab the face of the man serving their food and stick her tongue right down his throat. The guy bobbed and weaved like a damn champ, making sure Sonja knew there was no room available at the inn for her tongue.
"How was it? Good for you?" Sonja asked the guy as he hightailed it out of the room.
"It was great," he said, proving to be the greatest sport in history.
After that, it was Dorinda's turn to share with the class exactly what her boyfriend John Mahdessian is packing down there using props for a visual aid. When presented with a wine bottle, a cucumber and a baby carrot as her options, Dorinda held up the cucumber, proudly. And now her story about forgetting all about her luggage on the curb at home after a bit of afternoon delight with John before leaving for Vermont makes a little more sense...
Up next is Carole, who's quizzed on the penis size of a certain megawatt movie star from her past. "One to 10, George Clooney? 10 being god, zero being my baby carrot," Bethenny asked, shocking the room.
"You didn't have sex with him," Ramona said, stunned. "I did," Carole told her, before adding,"Oh, that's easy. He's definitely a nine. It was a long time ago."(How long ago, you ask? "Post-Dr. Doug Ross, pre-Danny Ocean," she explained in her interview.)
Bethenny Frankel & Ramona Singer's Real Housewives of New York City Fight Comes to a Heated Head
As the women all struggled with their jealousy over Carole's A-list past, it was Ramona's turn to take a question. "How many men have you been sexually active with in any orifice since Mario?" Carole asked her.
"Three," she replied as the table erupted in laughs. No one believed her. "That includes your mouth," Sonja shouted.
"To me, sex is intercourse. I don't count oral sex," Ramona explained. "Intercourse, three. I plead the fifth about whatever else." Alrighty then.
Of course, the fun came to a crashing halt when Luann D'Agostino had to remind the table she was married, as if anyone could forget. "God, I feel so lucky right now," she said in a way that just set Dorinda, of all people, off. "Yeah, we get it," Dorinda said. "You love Tom, you're married, you love Palm Beach. We get it." Nothing bring down a good truth or dare party like someone's (alleged) smug sense of superiority, are we right?
Whose truth or dare revelation stunned you the most? And whose do you wish you could erase from your memory? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)