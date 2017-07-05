After a day full of skiing and drinking, what better way to unwind than a nice dinner and some graphic sex talk?

That's what the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City got up to in tonight's new episode after a day on the slopes full of passive-aggressive sniping between Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer and one too many drinks at the lodge segued into an unbelievably raunchy game of truth or dare (orchestrated by the B herself)—all within earshot of the uncomfortably amused chefs preparing their meal.

"I'm good at always coming up with an icebreaker or some sort of game that we should do," Bethenny explained. "And it's an odd dinner, the vibe is definitely weird. For me personally, it's been a little rough. But let's try to have a little fun."