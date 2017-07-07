Bronzer is cool and all, but what about blush?

Blush: the oft overlooked makeup product that, these days, get trumped in favor of its all-over tanning counterpart. But here's an idea, let's make blush a thing again. If you get the right color (and yes the below shades work for everyone), it can actually do more for you than you think. A pop of pink is not only so quick and easy (it literally takes two seconds to apply), it also gives your face a nice fresh, flush (which we all know translates to looking younger.)

Into it? These three best-sellers are your best bets.