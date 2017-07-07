Bronzer is cool and all, but what about blush?
Blush: the oft overlooked makeup product that, these days, get trumped in favor of its all-over tanning counterpart. But here's an idea, let's make blush a thing again. If you get the right color (and yes the below shades work for everyone), it can actually do more for you than you think. A pop of pink is not only so quick and easy (it literally takes two seconds to apply), it also gives your face a nice fresh, flush (which we all know translates to looking younger.)
Into it? These three best-sellers are your best bets.
If you're the penny-pinching type, this multitasker is for you. The limited-edition palette includes six convertible cheek and lip shades that, bonus, are universally flattering. Feel free to use just one shade at a time or mix and match. Pro tip: For a touch of highlighter, use Cloud Nine lightly layered over any of the others and you're GTG.
BUY IT: Tarte Limited-Edition Kiss & Blush Cream Cheek & Lip Palette, $42
Okay, this one's for all you budget babes out there. For just six bucks you can mix and match four flawless shades (two matte and two shimmery) to achieve an Instagram-worthy glow each time. Did we mention you can also use this one to create that contour, too? Neat.
BUY IT: e.l.f. Blush Palette, $6
If you're a minimalist and like to stick with what you know, Mac's Peaches is your perfect match. It's a peachy-pink shade, and the transfer is sheer (a.k.a. beyond natural looking). It's matte, but not dull and adds a pop of color to any skin tone with just one simple swipe. Done and done!
BUY IT: MAC Powder Blush in Peaches, $23
Looking fresh already, girl.